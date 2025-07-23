AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,771.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,702.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,582.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,894.02 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

