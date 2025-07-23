AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1%

AZO opened at $3,771.29 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,894.02 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,702.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,582.14. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

