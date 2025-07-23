Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 283.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.81. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.