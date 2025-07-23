Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 898,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Auto Owners Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

