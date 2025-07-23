Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 294,400 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,400 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOF

About Coca Cola Femsa

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.