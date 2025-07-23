Auto Owners Insurance Co Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 100,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $239.11 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

