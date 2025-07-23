Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 1,039,800 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10,194.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,800 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Barrick Mining worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,281 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of B opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.