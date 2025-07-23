Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Auto Owners Insurance Co cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

