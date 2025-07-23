Auto Owners Insurance Co Decreases Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Auto Owners Insurance Co decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0%

CVS stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

