Auto Owners Insurance Co Buys 333,308 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 273.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 1.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $92,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,679,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

NYSE HII opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

