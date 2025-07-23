Auto Owners Insurance Co Buys 264,460 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,460 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $34,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

