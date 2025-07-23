Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires 3,387 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after buying an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,842,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,735,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,938,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

