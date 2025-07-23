aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.89.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $53,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,677,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,908,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.