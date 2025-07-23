Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,494,521.70 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,726,085. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1%

TEAM stock opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

