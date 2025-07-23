Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

