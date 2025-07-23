Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.
AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
