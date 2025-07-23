Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 531.43, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $16,270,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,533,950. This trade represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 30,991 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $2,824,209.83. Following the sale, the director owned 418,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,170,985.19. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,092,242 shares of company stock valued at $190,815,880.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after buying an additional 792,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

