AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 48,653 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,265.36. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

