Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

