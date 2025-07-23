Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

