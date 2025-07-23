Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 300.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 145.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 114.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361.39. This represents a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.