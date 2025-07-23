Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 42.50 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 953.45 ($12.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 921.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($11.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
