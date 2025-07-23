Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,054 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for approximately 0.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.78% of Aramark worth $71,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,605,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

