Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Applied Materials by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,328,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $192,919,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,013,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

