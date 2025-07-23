AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

Get AppFolio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $255.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Donald Casey III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.73 per share, with a total value of $870,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,086.88. This represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.