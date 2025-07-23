Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AON were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 425.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

AON Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AON opened at $354.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $297.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

