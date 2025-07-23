AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.86 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 96.10 ($1.30). AO World shares last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 83,163 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £559.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.86.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31), for a total value of £485,000 ($655,671.22). Also, insider Mark Higgins sold 147,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.30), for a total value of £141,206.40 ($190,896.85). Insiders have sold 3,887,090 shares of company stock worth $375,910,640 in the last three months. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

