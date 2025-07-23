ANSYS (ANSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $395.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ANSYS stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Baird R W cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

