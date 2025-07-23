Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.