Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $59.29

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Wall Street Zen downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $9,645,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

