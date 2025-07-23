Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$14.25 on Wednesday. Canfor has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.08.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.