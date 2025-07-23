Analysts Offer Predictions for TTMI FY2027 Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for TTM Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $292,067.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,532.47. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.