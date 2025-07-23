Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFPM Q2 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.45.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.