Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.99 per share and revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $537.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.23.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameriprise Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

