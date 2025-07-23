American Electric Power (AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.910 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5%

AEP stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Electric Power stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

