AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) & Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Financial Analysis

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of AMC Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of AMC Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Networks and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks -10.68% 17.26% 3.79% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks $2.42 billion 0.12 -$226.55 million ($5.94) -1.04 Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares AMC Networks and Television Broadcasts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Television Broadcasts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Networks.

Volatility & Risk

AMC Networks has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMC Networks and Television Broadcasts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks 4 0 0 1 1.60 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 0.00

AMC Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Given AMC Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMC Networks is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

AMC Networks beats Television Broadcasts on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc., an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment operates various national programming networks, including the AMC, We tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV; provides subscription streaming services comprising Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and HIDIVE, as well as AMC+ and other streaming initiatives; and engages in film distribution business under the IFC Films, RLJ Entertainment Films, and Shudder name. This segment also produces and licenses original programming for various programming networks, as well as services the programming networks. The International and Other segment operates a portfolio of channels under the AMCNI name; and production and comedy venues activities under the Levity name. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

