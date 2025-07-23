ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $450,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

