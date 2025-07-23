Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,166,070,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18,562.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,098,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,625 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 181,679.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,225,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,236,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758,244 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.