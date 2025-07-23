Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 9th Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ames National Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 121,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.