Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $325.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.