Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 297,665 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297,665 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $45,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 238,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

