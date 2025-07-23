Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

