Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 97,020 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $47,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

