Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 109,632 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $59,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $325.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $333.70.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

