Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $55.16 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

