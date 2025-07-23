Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,453 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Ventas worth $49,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $340,282,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,431,000 after buying an additional 1,754,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,489.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,364,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $67,719,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 1.0%

VTR stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $271,451.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,431.36. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,095 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,099. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

