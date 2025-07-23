Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after buying an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,535,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

