Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $62,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.