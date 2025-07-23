Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.