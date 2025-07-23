Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 900,352 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,352 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of Brixmor Property Group worth $40,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $8,254,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

