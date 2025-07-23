Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 191.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311,966 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $62,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,221,000 after acquiring an additional 908,544 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.